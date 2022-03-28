The Government Energy Strategy Boris Johnson Promised 'In Days' Has Been Delayed Again

UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via PA Media

A government energy strategy which Boris Johnson promised would be published “in days” has been delayed once again and may not be published until May.

The prime minister made the pledge to MPs on March 9 amid the rise in global energy prices and calls for Europe to become less reliant on Russia for its oil and gas.

However, the Financial Times reported that Rishi Sunak was refusing to sign off on the extra costs associated with new nuclear and wind power projects, as well as government action to protect industry from soaring costs.

Johnson told the House of Commons three weeks ago: “We need to meet the long term impacts of the spike in energy prices and that’s why I will setting out an energy independence plan for this country ... in the course of the next few days.”

Downing Street had initially said it was due last week, then promised it would be published before the end of this month.

But the prime minister’s spokesman this morning confirmed that it will now not appear until next week at the earliest - and could even be delayed until after the local elections on May 5.

He said: “It’s important that we get these things right. It’s a significant piece of work that takes time to develop.

“We will set out our plans for publication as soon as possible.”

The spokesman refused to say whether the strategy will be published during the Easter recess, which begins on Thursday and runs until April 19.

The pre-election purdah period - when major government announcements are banned - begins on April 14, meaning it may not see the light of day until two months after the PM announced it.

The spokesman added: “This is a strategy for the long term energy security of the United Kingdom and it’s important it has the right approach.

“This will be something that affects the UK for a number of years so it’s right that we take the right amount of time to do it.”

A spokesperson for Rishi Sunak said it was “not true” to say the chancellor was holding up the process.

They added: “The policy is still being discussed.”