Boris Johnson 'Will Not Quit' If Given Fine For Breaking Lockdown Rules

Boris Johnson will not resign as prime minister even if he is fined by police for breaking his own Covid rules, it has been reported.

The prime minister - along with others - is under investigation by Scotland Yard for attending parties or gatherings in Downing Street during lockdown.

Johnson could be issued a fixed penalty notice (FPN) if police conclude he did breach the regulations.

Downing Street has said the public will be told if the PM is issued a fine by the police.

But according to The Times, Johnson’s allies have said he would not quit No.10.

Asked in the Commons last week whether he would resign if given a FPN, the prime minister said MPs would have to “wait and see what the Met decide”.

Sue Gray’s report into partygate revealed police are investigating at least three gatherings where the prime minister was in attendance.

In total the Met is looking into 12 parties and examining around 300 photographs as part of the investigation.

Johnson will face MPs at PMQs today, after he conducted a mini-reshuffle of his ministerial team in an attempt to see-off a confidence vote in his leadership.

Chris Heaton-Harris was appointed chief whip, in charge of party discipline, replacing Mark Spencer who was moved to become Commons leader.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was moved to a new post as Brexit opportunities minister.

Johnson stoked fresh controversy last week by accusing Labour leader Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute notorious paedophile Jimmy Savile while head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Downing Street has made it clear that Johnson does not plan to apologise but he is likely to face renewed calls to do so at PMQs.