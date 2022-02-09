Billionaire Tory Donor Says Boris Johnson Has 'Passed The Point Of No Return'

“Politicians should go into politics to do good for their country,” Armitage told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.

“That is the overwhelming reason to be in politics. I don’t think it’s about your own personal sense of getting to the top of a snakes-and-ladders game.”

Armitage added: “I feel that if you lose moral authority and if you do things which the average person - your mother, someone who you admire - if you do something or say something which on the front page of The Sunday Times looks terrible and you do that consistently and you betray a sense of not really caring, I think you should leave.