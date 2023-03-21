Boris Johnson Jogs Just Yards From His Car To Home. Yet Again

Reuters/UK Pool

As Boris Johnson fights off claims of misleading parliament, he was caught on camera once again jogging barely a few yards from his car at the end of an apparent rigorous workout.

In the video on Tuesday, the former prime minister hops out of his chauffeur-driven car, and then jogs to the entrance of his home as the press pack waits and snaps away, looking as if he’d just completed a 10k.

Advertisement

It’s the third time in recent years Johnson has emerged from a vehicle to complete (and possibly begin) his exercise.

Former PM @BorisJohnson completes his jog after being dropped off ahead of his Partygate evidence being released https://t.co/ZWWKv7IlbS pic.twitter.com/DYJLJ5mclr — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) March 21, 2023

He did something similar in February ...

Former PM @BorisJohnson, who is said to be studying @RishiSunak’s Brexit deal, completes the last leg of his jog after being dropped off by his chauffeur this morning



He does not answer when ask if he'll back the 'Windsor Framework' https://t.co/p7HA1cCN8P pic.twitter.com/jMtrtBe6jM — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) February 28, 2023

And during the Tory party conference in Manchester in October 2021 ...

Boris Johnson leaves his car and jogs a few metres into his hotel (2021) pic.twitter.com/RbPwy5El2C — insane moments in british politics (@PoliticsMoments) March 21, 2023

Advertisement

The micro cardio comes as Johnson faces a fight for his political life if it’s found he deliberately misled parliament over covid rule-breaking.

In his evidence to the Commons privileges committee, published on Tuesday, Johnson admitted he misled parliament over partygate – but insisted it was done “in good faith”.

The former prime minister said he had not behaved “recklessly” when he told MPs no Covid rules were broken in Number 10 during lockdown.

If Johnson fails to convince a committee of MPs, he could be found to have committed a contempt of parliament and receive a suspension.

A suspension of more than 10 days could result in a high-profile by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Advertisement