Boris Johnson Jogs Just Yards From His Car To Home. Yet Again

As Boris Johnson fights off claims of misleading parliament, he was caught on camera once again jogging barely a few yards from his car at the end of an apparent rigorous workout.
In the video on Tuesday, the former prime minister hops out of his chauffeur-driven car, and then jogs to the entrance of his home as the press pack waits and snaps away, looking as if he’d just completed a 10k.
It’s the third time in recent years Johnson has emerged from a vehicle to complete (and possibly begin) his exercise.
He did something similar in February ...
And during the Tory party conference in Manchester in October 2021 ...
The micro cardio comes as Johnson faces a fight for his political life if it’s found he deliberately misled parliament over covid rule-breaking.
In his evidence to the Commons privileges committee, published on Tuesday, Johnson admitted he misled parliament over partygate – but insisted it was done “in good faith”.
The former prime minister said he had not behaved “recklessly” when he told MPs no Covid rules were broken in Number 10 during lockdown.
If Johnson fails to convince a committee of MPs, he could be found to have committed a contempt of parliament and receive a suspension.
A suspension of more than 10 days could result in a high-profile by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.
The full House of Commons would vote on any recommendations.