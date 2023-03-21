Gary Lineker Shares Cryptic Tweet About 'People Who Fib' Following Johnson's 'Defence Dossier'

Gary Lineker DARREN STAPLES via Getty Images

Gary Lineker has shared a cryptic tweet about people who tell lies following the publication of Boris Johnson’s partygate “defence dossier”.

Tuesday afternoon saw the former prime minister publish a 52-page document that his legal team has claimed will exonerate him in the partygate scandal, ahead of him being interrogated by seven MPs on Wednesday.

Shortly after the document was published, Lineker posted a tweet about “folk [who] constantly tell fibs”.

“When folk constantly tell fibs, it’s really difficult to know when they’re telling the truth,” the Match of The Day host tweeted.

“I imagine it’s even a challenge for themselves.”

Lineker is known for passing comment on social and political issues on his social media page, and last week was briefly suspended by the BBC over a tweet.

The post in question saw the former England striker comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

During Lineker’s suspension, a number of his BBC Sport colleagues also declined to go on air, with Football Focus and Final Score not going ahead last week.

After being reinstated as Match Of The Day host by the BBC, Lineker said in a statement: “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”

In a follow-up thread on Twitter, he noted that “however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away”.

