Gary Lineker To Return To Match Of The Day After Being Reinstated By BBC

Gary Lineker Hollie Adams via Getty Images

Gary Lineker will return to Match Of The Day after being reinstated by the BBC, following the row about his use of social media.

BBC director general Tim Davie said there would be an independent review of the corporation’s social media guidance in light of the controversy, which Gary has welcomed.

The presenter said he is “looking forward to getting back on air” this weekend, after being forced to “step back” from Saturday’s Match Of The Day, which was shortened to a 20 minutes highlights show with no punditry or commentary after other stars sat the show out in solidarity to Gary.

It came after a row regarding the presenter’s response on Twitter to a Home Office video – in which home secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the government’s plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats – saying the language used was “not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s”.

In a statement confirming Gary’s return to air, Tim Davie said: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this. The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.

“Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public. The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles. The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task. It should be clear, proportionate, and appropriate.”

Davie warned staff about their use of social media when he took on the role at the end of 2020, and guidelines around social media use were updated.

Staff members at the corporation were told they needed to follow editorial guidelines and editorial oversight in the same way as when doing official BBC content.

However, he has said the new review of his guidance will focus on “how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs”, like Gary.

Tim Davie, director general of the BBC Andrew Milligan - PA Images via Getty Images

“Accordingly, we are announcing a review led by an independent expert – reporting to the BBC – on its existing social media guidance, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs. The BBC and myself are aware that Gary is in favour of such a review,” Davie said.

“Shortly, the BBC will announce who will conduct that review. Whilst this work is undertaken, the BBC’s current social media guidance remains in place.

“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

Gary said in a statement: “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”

The presenter subsequently published a Twitter thread expanding on his thoughts on the row.

He noted that “however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away”.

“It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you,” he said. “We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people.”

After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming. 1/4 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2023

I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday. 2/4 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2023

A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you. 3/4 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2023

We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you. ❤️ 4/4 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2023

Gary’s earlier comments faced criticism from members of the Tory party, including the home secretary, while a spokesperson for Rishi Sunak also said: “It’s obviously disappointing to see someone whose salary is funded by hard-working British (licence-fee) payers using that kind of rhetoric and seemingly dismissing their legitimate concerns that they have about small boats crossings and illegal migration.”