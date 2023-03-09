Gary Lineker outside his home on Thursday James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

The Match Of The Day host told reporters outside his London home on Thursday that he stood by his condemnation of plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

According to PA Media, Gary was asked “do you stand by what you said in your tweet?” to which he replied: “Course.”

When asked “do you fear getting suspended?”, he told reporters: “No.”

BREAKING: Gary Lineker says he stands by his comments after he criticised the government's Illegal Migration Bill as "immeasurably cruel" and compared language used to announce it as "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s"https://t.co/UYxDZtltHk



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/so92tbrHeh — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 9, 2023

Gary has faced criticism from members of the Tory party after comparing the language used by home secretary Suella Braverman to launch the policy with Nazi Germany.

It was later reported that he would be spoken to about his comments by his BBC bosses.

BBC director-general Tim Davie warned staff about their use of social media when he took on the role at the end of 2020, and guidelines around social media use have since been updated.

Staff members at the corporation were told they needed to follow editorial guidelines and editorial oversight in the same way as when doing official BBC content.

However, Gary is a freelance broadcaster for the BBC, not a permanent member of staff, and is not responsible for news or political content, so does not need to adhere to the same rules on impartiality.

Gary spoke to reporters outside his home on Thursday James Manning via PA Wire/PA Images

Earlier this week, he was criticised by the home secretary, while a spokesperson for Rishi Sunak said: “It’s obviously disappointing to see someone whose salary is funded by hard-working British (licence-fee) payers using that kind of rhetoric and seemingly dismissing their legitimate concerns that they have about small boats crossings and illegal migration.”

Gary was defended by Labour leader Kier Starmer, however, whose representative said: “I think there is a general observation that I’d make, which is I think comparisons with Germany in the 1930s aren’t always the best way to make one’s argument.

“On the specifics of Gary Lineker speaking out, everybody will know that he has been a passionate advocate on behalf of refugees and refugee rights, including taking refugees into his own home.

“So, I don’t think it will come as a surprise that he has strong views on this subject.”

Gary previously insisted he would “continue to speak up” on the subject.

He also called out “freedom of speech champions” who were “demanding silence from those with whom they disagree”.

Great to see the freedom of speech champions out in force this morning demanding silence from those with whom they disagree. 👊🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 8, 2023