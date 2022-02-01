Boris Johnson 'Stands By' Jimmy Savile Smear, Downing Street Says

Starmer continued: “They knew he was sinking so low with that slur. It’s obviously not true. But he does it because he doesn’t understand honesty and integrity.”

Asked about the row at a briefing for political journalists, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “The prime minister stands by what he said in the House. I don’t have anything to add beyond what the prime minister said.”

On Radio Four’s Today programme earlier, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said Johnson’s comments were “part of the cut and thrust of parliamentary debates”, but refused to repeat them himself.

He said: “I’m certainly not repeating it. I don’t have the facts to justify that.”

Asked to rule on whether Johnson’s remarks had broken Parliamentary rules, Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said: “Procedurally, nothing disorderly occurred, but such allegations should not be made lightly, especially in view of the guidance in [parliamentary rule book] Erskine May about good temper, moderation being the characteristics of a parliamentary debate.

“While they may not have been disorderly, I am far from satisfied that the comments in question were appropriate on this occasion. I want to see more compassionate, reasonable politics in this House and these sort of comments can only inflame opinions and generate disregard for this House.

“I want a nicer parliament, and the only way we can get a nicer parliament is being more honourable in the debates that we have. Let us show each other respect as well as tolerance going forward.”

Former Tory cabinet minister Julian Smith who previously worked in Johnson’s government also weighed into the debate on Tuesday, and said it was an indefensible accusation to make. He tweeted: “It should be withdrawn. False and baseless personal slurs are dangerous, corrode trust and can’t just be accepted as part of the cut and thrust of parliamentary debate.”