Boris Johnson Takes Swipe At Speaker For Summoning Mail On Sunday Editor Over Rayner Story

Boris Johnson has taken a swipe at Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle for trying to summon Mail on Sunday journalists to parliament over the paper’s much-criticised report on Angela Rayner.

The prime minister’s spokesman said his boss was “uncomfortable” at reporters having to answer to politicians.

Hoyle demanded a meeting with the paper’s editor, David Dillion, following an outcry over claims the Labour deputy leader crossed and uncrossed her legs during prime minister’s Questions to distract Boris Johnson.

But in his reponse to the Speaker, published in sister The Daily Mail newspaper, Dillon said he would not be attending as journalists should “not take instruction from officials of the House of Commons, however august they may be”.

Asked abut the row, the PM’s spokesman suggested Johnson was on the side of the newspaper.

He said: “The prime minister is uncomfortable with our free press being summoned by politicians

“We have a free press in this country and reporters must be free to report what they are told as they see fit.”

The spokesman said Mr Johnson would not want “any perception of politicians seeking to in any way curb or control what a free press seeks to report”.