Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine As He Faces Questions Over Loan

Former prime minister Boris Johnson. DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Ukraine as he faces fresh questions at home over his finances.

The former prime minister said it was a “privilege” to visit Ukraine as he was photographed in the town of Borodianka in the Kyiv region.

Advertisement

Johnson said he had travelled to the war-torn country at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The suffering of the people of Ukraine has gone on for too long,” Johnson said in a statement.

Despite claims it would undermine Rishi Sunak’s authority, Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Ukraine.



He’s been seen in Borodianka and Bucha in the Kyiv region. pic.twitter.com/7MY7bAOBes — James Waterhouse (@JamWaterhouse) January 22, 2023

“The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win – and to win as fast as possible. This is the moment to double down and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job.

“The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world.”

Rishi Sunak’s press secretary said he is “always supportive of all colleagues showing that the UK is behind Ukraine and will continue to support them”.

Advertisement

This trip comes as Johnson faces accusations that he allegedly recommended Richard Sharp for the BBC chairman job weeks after Sharp helped him secure a loan while he was still in No.10.

Labour is calling for a parliamentary investigation into claims revealed in the The Sunday Times that Sharp was involved in arranging a guarantor on a loan of up to £800,000 for Johnson.

Sharp said he had “simply connected” people and there was no conflict of interest and Johnson’s spokesman said he did not receive financial advice from Sharp.