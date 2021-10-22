Boris Johnson's Direct Quotes Had To Be Censored In The Mash Report

Twitter @MrNishKumar Nish Kumar tweeted about his new show on Dave

Boris Johnson’s direct quotes were repeated in a skit featured in Dave’s The Mash Report on Thursday night – but the prime minister’s words had to be censored when the show was broadcast.

The political sketch show mocks politicians from around the world while posing as a faux news show.

In this week’s broadcast, actor and comedian Jason Forbes pretended to be a political correspondent.

He said: “Standing outside No.10, the prime minister urged more tolerance among all communities in Britain, including [censored].”

Five seconds of the censoring bleep then play while a message flashes across the screen with the words: “Fun fact! These are real quotes from Boris Johnson but they violate our brand guidelines so we had to censor them.”

It reminds unclear which quotes were used.

The 10pm programme was then allowed to broadcast some of Johnson’s other phrases such as “hot totty”, “girly swots” and “Muslim women who look like letterboxes”.