Boris Johnson Insists He Will Not Quit As Prime Minister Despite Partygate Woes

Burns said the prime minister - who is currently on an official visit to India - was “looking forward” to the Commons probe so he could finally clear his name.

He said: “We’re going to have multiple opportunities for the prime minister’s word to be tested. We’ve got the Met investigation ongoing, we’ve committed that when that’s finished Sue Gray will complete her report, the prime minister will come back to parliament, and we’ve now got the privileges committee investigation.

“This is going to be the most looked at event, possibly, since the Second World War.”

But Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, chair of the defence select committee, told his colleagues to “stop drinking the Kool Aid” and be prepared to dump Boris Johnson as party leader.

He said it was a question of “when, not if” the prime minister faces a confidence vote.

“All MPs are deeply troubled by what the party is now going through and what to do next, given the huge credit you must give to Boris Johnson in bringing the party so far,” he said.

“But we must stop drinking the Kool-Aid that’s encouraging us to think this is all going to disappear and that we can all move on.”