Top Historian Says Boris Johnson Has 'Shredded The Ministerial Code' Over Partygate

“If he’s not prepared to do the decent thing... why should anybody else behave decently and properly? The whole decency of our public life turns on this question.”

But the PM was defended by Jacob Rees-Mogg, who said he “spoke to Parliament in good faith” when he insisted no rules had been broken.

The cabinet minister said: “I think that when you hear what happened on the party for which he has been fined, many people would think that they were in accordance with the rules, when they were meeting people they were with every day, who happened to wish them a happy birthday, because that was the day it was.

“I think that was a perfectly rational thing to believe. Now the police have decided otherwise and the police have an authority. But he wasn’t thinking something irrational or unreasonable, that that was within the rules.”