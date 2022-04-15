Dan Stevens Explains That Epic Takedown Of Boris Johnson On The One Show

Dan was appearing to promote his new political thriller, Gaslit, about former US president Richard Nixon and the 1970s Watergate scandal.

Host Alex Jones addressed Dan about the “extraordinary story”, and asked “what’s the take?”.

Dan replied: “Well, what you’ve got is a criminal for a leader, who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots, and really should resign... and, erm...”

He then paused, and with faux concern continued: “No, I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.