Analysis: Boris Johnson's Previous Partygate Comments Come Back To Haunt Him

Back in December, Boris Johnson could not have been clearer when asked about reports of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

“I have been repeatedly assured that the rules were not broken,” he told the House of Commons. “I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken.”

Just before 9am this morning, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that this statement was untrue.

Twenty fixed penalty notices will be issued to attendees at the gatherings, confirming that the Covid laws that Johnson himself had introduced had been broken by those working for him, and possibly by the PM himself.

Like Michael Corleone in Godfather 3, just as Johnson thought that he had escaped the partygate furore, the Met have pulled him back in.

Because while Johnson may not be among the first wave of those fined for taking part in lockdown-busting parties - and may not even be fined at all - the fact that he apparently misled the Commons leaves him once again in a precarious position.

This morning, his official spokesperson did his best to protect his boss when asked if he’ll have to correct the parliamentary record.

“At all times he has set out his understanding of events,” he said.

Asked if Mr Johnson would apologise, he said: “The prime minister has apologised to the House already. He has said sorry for the things that we did not get right. He has said sorry for the ways things have been handled and that mistakes have been made.

“You can expect to hear more from the Prime Minister when the investigation is concluded and Sue Gray has set out her report.”

But with Gray unable to issue her full report until after the Met have concluded their investigation, it could be months before Johnson makes any public comments.

Meanwhile, those MPs who were calling for his head at the height of the scandal will be weighing up whether, with the war in Ukraine now dominating the political scene, now is the time to change leader.

That conflict may well end up being Johnson’s saving grace, at least in the short term.