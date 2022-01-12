10 Of The Most Brutal Barbs After Boris Johnson Said He Was Sorry-Not-Sorry

Johnson facing furious MPs after the latest party revelations on Wednesday House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s claim that he thought he was attending a work event when he spent 25 minutes at a drinks party in No.10′s garden has set Twitter ablaze.

The prime minister faced a brutal PMQs on Wednesday shortly after the story about his principle private secretary organising a party on May 20, 2020 – when everyone else was under lockdown rules.

Johnson said he was offering a “heartfelt apology” to the public about attending the party of 30 to 40 people, but claimed he thought it was a work event and therefore not in breach of the then-Covid restrictions.

He accepted that he should have called everyone inside and found another way to thank his staff for their hard work in the early weeks of the pandemic.

The prime minister added that he should have seen millions would be infuriated at the gathering, even though it was technically inside the rules at the time.

Despite his apology, his online critics were not in a hurry to forgive him.

Here are some of the best reactions to Johnson’s statement:

Look, we’ve all been there. Show up for a meeting at work, having been asked to bring booze, only to find hundreds of people there getting pissed up, just to figure out, 25 minutes later, that you’re actually at a party in your own garden. — Gary Younge (@garyyounge) January 12, 2022

I've been to some bad parties, but none so bad that I've thought I was at a work meeting. — Chris Cook (@xtophercook) January 12, 2022

The shamelessness. The barefaced lying. The arrogance. The sense of exceptionalism. Not to mention the corruption erupting constantly from this government in the background. #pmqs — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) January 12, 2022

'I believed implicitly that this was a work event.’ #PMQs pic.twitter.com/9qxVLWkHjZ — Sarfraz Manzoor (@sarfrazmanzoor) January 12, 2022

Boris amazed that the party to which he had been invited and attended was in fact a party #pmqs — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) January 12, 2022

“I thought it was a work event.”



The work event: pic.twitter.com/OkiSrcBjLb — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) January 12, 2022

That, quite simply, was absolutely brutal for Boris Johnson — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) January 12, 2022

“I thought it was a work event” pic.twitter.com/stQ7RyuFxs — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) January 12, 2022

Boris Johnson for 25 minutes on 20 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/pFqIz6dIqr — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 12, 2022

tell me it didn't go well without telling me it didn't go well pic.twitter.com/7JgG5bSa8I — Henry Mance (@henrymance) January 12, 2022

There have been other attempts at defending the prime minister’s actions too.

Tory backbencher Michael Fabricant alleged that party would not have been spreading the virus because “these were people who were already working closely together”, so “going into a secure garden is actually more safe than working in small, cramped offices”.

Both Johnson and his senior cabinets have called for top civil servant Sue Gray to be able to continue with her investigation into the parties to see if any Covid rules were breached.