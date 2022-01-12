Furious Keir Starmer Accuses Boris Johnson Of 'Lying Through His Teeth'

Some Conservative MPs have gone on the record with their fury, with red wall MP Christian Wakeford saying: “How do you defend the indefensible? You can’t!

“It’s embarrassing and what’s worse is it further erodes trust in politics when it’s already low. We need openness, trust and honesty in our politics now more than ever and that starts from the top!”

Welsh secretary Simon Hart was the first cabinet minister to break ranks on Downing Street party row, saying he accepted lockdown parties at Downing Street had caused “frustration, hurt and indignation”.

WalesOnline reported he said: “We have to get to the bottom of this. Judgement will need to be made about what happens next.”