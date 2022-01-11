Tories Vent Fury As Boris Johnson Allies Struggle To Defend 'BYOB' Gathering

Boris Johnson is alleged to have attended the 'BYOB' event with his wife Carrie. Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images

Senior Tories have begun to vent their fury at the latest claims that Boris Johnson may have attended a “bring your own booze” event during the first lockdown.

Former Scottish Conservative leader and Tory peer Ruth Davidson blasted the alleged drinks party on May 20 2020, which ITV News claims was attended by 40 people — including the prime minister himself and his wife Carrie Johnson.

In response to morning interviews by health minster Edward Argar — in which he said the public should wait for the outcome of an investigation by civil servant Sue Gray — Davidson said: “This line won’t survive 48 hrs.

This line won't survive 48 hrs. Nobody needs an official to tell them if they were at a boozy shindig in their own garden. People are (rightly) furious. They sacrificed so much - visiting sick or grieving relatives, funerals. What tf were any of these people thinking? https://t.co/bsxJzdvp6N — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonPC) January 11, 2022

“Nobody needs an official to tell them if they were at a boozy shindig in their own garden. People are (rightly) furious. They sacrificed so much – visiting sick or grieving relatives, funerals. What tf were any of these people thinking?”

Meanwhile, former Tory MP and Theresa May aide Gavin Barwell said in a tweet — which was also liked by Conservative MP Johnny Mercer — that the claims were “unbelievable...and yet, in another sense, all too believable”.

Unbelievable



And yet, in another sense, sadly all too believable https://t.co/X3VXLTqGCJ — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) January 10, 2022

Downing Street was plunged into further crisis last night after ITV published an email from the prime minister’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, inviting more than 100 employees to a “bring your own booze” gathering.

ITV says around 40 staff gathered in the garden that evening, including Johnson and his wife.

The leaked email read: “After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

On the same day, the then culture secretary Oliver Dowden told the public they could only meet with one other person outside of their household in a public outdoor space, provided they kept two metres apart.

Police have since confirmed they are “in contact with the Cabinet Office” following the reports of the drinks party, which is also the subject of an investigation by civil servant Sue Gray.

The prime minister previously refused to confirm whether he attended the event or not and would only say that it was subject of a “proper” investigation by Gray.

In the wake of the outcry ministers have struggled to defend how Downing Street hosted a lockdown-breaking party.

Conservative MPs are struggling to find a defence for this one tonight. https://t.co/IvJxk02khj — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 11, 2022

Health minister Ed Argar was sent on to the airwaves this morning to speak for the government.

He said he could understand why — as the UK marked over 150,000 deaths to covid — people were “upset and angry” about the allegations, but said it was “vitally important” Gray was able to investigate.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s vitally important, I think, that Ms Gray is able to do that job and, potentially equally, those police conversations with the Cabinet Office – I don’t know the substance of those, I don’t know what they have been about – but I think it’s important that they are able to have those conversations without ministers speculating in advance of that investigation.”

Following the email leak, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner accused Johnson of “hiding” behind Gray’s inquiry and urged him to “come clean”.

“Boris Johnson’s deflections and distractions are no longer tenable,” she said.

“Sue Gray is a highly respected civil servant who will be carrying out an investigation to the highest standard.

“But the truth is out now. Not only did Boris Johnson know about the parties, he attended them and he lied.

