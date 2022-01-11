New Downing Street Party Claims Dubbed 'The Most Damning So Far' As People Express Their Fury

Further claims that No.10 Downing Street was holding parties when the rest of the country was in lockdown emerged on Monday, infuriating Twitter.
A leaked email, uncovered by ITV News, suggests that more than 100 members of staff were invited to a drinks party in the No.10 garden to “make the most of the lovely weather” in May 2020.
The email was allegedly sent by the prime minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and it has been claimed approximately 30 to 40 people attended the event.
It’s believed Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie attended as well.
ITV News’ UK editor Paul Brand tweeted: “Tonight Number 10 aren’t denying any details of the party.
“They simply say they won’t comment on the story due to [civil servant] Sue Gray’s internal inquiry into the ten or so parties now under investigation.”
The leaked email followed a report from The Sunday Times citing three sources who received an invite from Reynolds for a ‘BYOB’ – bring your own booze – drinks party.
It comes around a month after a flurry of claims that Downing Street had been hosting a number of other social events leading up to Christmas 2020.
Although the Metropolitan Police denied that there was enough evidence to investigate previous allegations of these Downing Street parties, officers have confirmed they are now “in contact with the Cabinet Office” about these latest claims of a drinks event.
Johnson himself has refused to confirm if he attended.
Unsurprisingly, this latest claim has really riled people on Twitter.