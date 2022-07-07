Keir Starmer Threatens No Confidence Vote In Government If Boris Johnson 'Clings On'

Nick Gibb, a former schools minister, said: “As well as resigning as party leader the PM must resign his office.”

Speaking on Thursday morning, Starmer said: “He needs to go completely. None of this nonsense about clinging on for a few months.

“He’s inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country. We’re stuck with a government which isn’t functioning in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“And all of those that have been propping him up should be utterly ashamed of themselves.”

The Labour leader added: “If they don’t get rid of him then Labour will step up and bring a vote of no confidence.

“He needs to go. He can’t cling on,” he added. “They cannot inflict him on the country for the next few months.”

Many Tory MPs would like Johnson to leave soon, with Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, serving as caretaker PM.