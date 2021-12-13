Boris Johnson 'Couldn't Be Working Harder' According To A Cabinet Minister

Boris Johnson has faced enormous backlash in recent weeks KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images

Sajid Javid defended Boris Johnson’s work ethic after the prime minister came under intense scrutiny last week.

Allegations of a Christmas party being held at No.10 last December, a potential Tory rebellion over tighter Covid restrictions and soaring Omicron cases have left Johnson’s critics wondering if he’s right for the job.

When asked on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme about the “qualities” Johnson brings to No.10, the health secretary replied: “What I see in the prime minister – especially since I’ve been back in government working as health secretary – is [some]one who is working every minute of the day, literally every minute, I don’t think he gets any rest whatsoever.

“Totally, and utterly, focused on the nation’s challenges, and especially over the last few weeks with the emergence of this variant, is thinking about everything we can possibly do to stay ahead of this virus.”

He added: “He could not be working harder to secure the future of this country.”

His words come as Johnson’s critics deride him for not taking his leadership role seriously.

Today presenter Justin Webb had also casually mentioned that he would not be asking directly about the political furore around the prime minister at the minute, to which Javid replied: “Why bother?”

The health secretary later explained that he did not make any public appearances because he was “upset” by the footage, and that he thought No.10 needed time to respond and order an investigation.

Fresh allegations emerged over the weekend as the Mirror revealed Johnson hosting a No.10 Christmas quiz which could have breached Covid rules.

Yet, Javid defended the prime minister over these new photos and said: “I didn’t see a party, or anything like that. But, what’s more important is not really what I think of a single shot.”

“I don’t want to jump to any conclusions, I’ll be interested in the facts,” he added.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case can 'look at whatever he wants' amid an investigation into alleged Christmas parties at Downing Street while the capital was in lockdown.@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/EYhqyi1e3m — LBC (@LBC) December 13, 2021

He later told journalists: “I don’t know all the details, but I can see is that it’s a virtual quiz.”

Touching on the investigation Johnson has ordered into a potential breach of Covid rules in No.10 last December, Javid continued: “[Cabinet secretary] Simon Case has been given a broad remit to investigate anything he thinks should be, any type of gathering in Downing Street, on any particular day he wants to. If he wants to look at this, he will.

“That’s going to be a decision for him, it’s not right for a minister to tell him what he should and should not investigate.

“Let him do his job.”

He also dismissed claims that the police should be investigating these allegations, rather than a top civil servant, pointing out: “The police are operationally independent and it’s up to them what they do.”