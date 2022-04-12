Boris Johnson Says He Will Not Resign Despite Police Fine For Breaking Lockdown Laws

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has indicated he will not resign as prime minister, despite having been issued a fine by police for breaking his own Covid lockdown laws.

Johnson was handed a fixed penalty notice on Tuesday afternoon for attending his birthday party in the Cabinet Room of No.10 on June 2020.

Advertisement

“I once again offer a full apology,” he said in a televised statement. “I accept in all sincerity that people have the right to expect better.”

Asked if he would resign, he added: “I want to be able to get on and deliver the mandate I have.”

Advertisement

At the time, the law forbid more than two people from gathering inside and there had already been 42,461 deaths from the virus in the UK.

The prime minister had repeatedly said he did not break the restrictions. But the police told him today that he had.

Advertisement

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has called for parliament to be recalled and for Johnson to resign.

“We want to hear from the prime minister at the earliest possible opportunity to give him the chance to correct his lies and tender his resignation,” he said.

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, has also been fined by police, as has the PM’s wife Carrie Johnson.