Boris Johnson Slams US Abortion Ruling As A 'Big Step Backwards'

“Every woman who needs one should have the right to a safe and legal abortion. Solidarity with every woman affected by this cruel decision.”

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “One of the darkest days for women’s rights in my lifetime.

“Obviously the immediate consequences will be suffered by women in the US - but this will embolden anti-abortion and anti-women forces in other countries too. Solidarity doesn’t feel enough right now - but it is necessary.”