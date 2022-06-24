Boris Johnson Slams US Abortion Ruling As A 'Big Step Backwards'

Boris Johnson has slammed the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to choose abortion as a “big step backwards”.
Millions of women across the US will lose the legal right to abortion, after the court overturned the 50-year-old Roe v Wade ruling that legalised it nationwide.
The judgement will transform abortion rights in America, with individual states now able to ban the procedure. Half of US states are expected to introduce new restrictions or bans.
Asked about the decision, Johnson said: “I have always believed in a woman’s right to choose and I stick to that view, that’s why the UK has the laws that it does.”
Referring to changes to the law in Northern Ireland, he added: “We recently took steps to ensure that those laws were enforced throughout the whole of the UK.”
Other British politicians have reacted in horror including the Labour Party’s shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds who said: “This is a devastating step backwards for women’s rights in the United States.
“Every woman who needs one should have the right to a safe and legal abortion. Solidarity with every woman affected by this cruel decision.”
Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “One of the darkest days for women’s rights in my lifetime.
“Obviously the immediate consequences will be suffered by women in the US - but this will embolden anti-abortion and anti-women forces in other countries too. Solidarity doesn’t feel enough right now - but it is necessary.”