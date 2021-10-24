Boris Johnson has been criticised over a speech in which he heaped praise on police and talked about female lorry drivers urinating in bushes.

The prime minister described how much he “loved” the police while speaking to women at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester earlier this month.

The comments were made two days after Johnson had been on TV urging the public to trust the police in the wake of Everard’s murder by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

However, some female Tories were less than impressed, with one telling HuffPost UK: “It was tone deaf really. Instead of lavishing praise on the police, perhaps he should have been talking about what they can do to rebuild trust with women.”

The speech - made just a few days after Couzens’ sentencing - was described as “terrible” and “out of touch” by one Tory woman.

Johnson made the comments at a fringe event by Women2Win - a campaign to get more Conservative women elected.

He said: “Look at our policing I think the men and women in our police force are fantastic. I love them. I love the police and there’s several of them here protecting me, so I better be careful what I say. They are wonderful guys.”

In an apparent reference to Everard’s killing, he went on to say we all wanted to have a world in which women “can walk the streets safely” and their complaints are taken seriously.