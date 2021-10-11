Security minister Damian Hinds claimed “nobody feels more shocked” or let down by the recent allegations against the police than the police force itself.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari on Monday, Hinds was addressing the news that almost 2,000 police officers have been accused of sexual misconduct, including rape, over the last four years – only 8% of allegations led to dismissal.

This revelation followed the sentencing of Sarah Everard’s killer who was a serving police officer who kidnapped her through a false arrest.

LBC’s Nick Ferrari put it to Hinds that this was a “shocking figure”.

Hinds replied: “Yes of course it is a shocking figure, and it’s important that there’s process to go through in those cases and an accusation must be followed by looking into it properly.”

Ferrari pointed out: “Sadly a week [does not] seems to go by without some set of headlines of troubling nature about our police force.

“Do we need a royal commission into our policing?”

Hinds replied: “It is very important to stop and take tribute to the brave men and women who are police, who put themselves in danger day after day for the rest of us.

“Nobody feels more shocked, more let down, than some of the things we’ve heard – particularly the awful killing of Sarah Everard – nobody feels more let down than police officers.

“We owe it to them to get to the bottom of these matters.

“That’s why the home secretary is instituting the inquiry.”