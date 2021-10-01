The Metropolitan Police’s advice for women to stay safe if they are approached by a lone police officer has landed flat online.

The Met advised women to “flag down a bus”, challenge the legitimacy of a lone plain-clothed police officer, or call 999 if they are concerned about a particular officer on Thursday.

The tips came the day after Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole-life order for using his powers as a serving police officer to falsely arrest, kidnap, rape and murder her with his police belt.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “What is going on at the top of the Metropolitan Police? Give me strength.”

Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has received some serious backlash and calls for her to resign over Couzens.

Colleagues reportedly used to call him “The Rapist” and there were alleged incidents in the past which suggested he could be a threat to women and girls before he joined the police force.