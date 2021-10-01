'Call 999 If You Have Concerns About A Police Officer' - Government Minister

Claire Doherty via Getty Images Kit Malthouse, Minister of State for Crime, Policing and the Fire Service.

Boris Johnson’s policing minister today told the public to “call 999” if they have concerns about an officer trying to arrest them.

Kit Malthouse also defended the under fire Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick, describing her as “dedicated and talented”.

The Met is under serious pressure after Sarah Everard’s killer and serving police officer Wayne Couzens received a whole life-term at the Old Bailey yesterday.

Couzens used his police warrant card and handcuffs to lure Everard off the street before strangling her with his police belt and burning her body, the court heard.

Asked what a woman should do when approached by an officer alone, Malthouse told Sky News: “Well the first thing to say is officers rarely deploy singly.

“When officers are sworn as a constable, they do actually swear that if there’s an incident and they’re off duty ie in plain clothes they have a duty to intervene to protect life and safeguard the public

“But, if anybody has any doubts about a police officer, then obviously they should re-question the officer about what they’re doing and why they’re doing it.

“If there are any doubts at all, they should ask to either speak to the control room using the officer’s radio, or if in doubt call 999 and ask a question.”

Pressed on the matter, he said these were the “devastating consequences” of this “awful man’s actions”.

He added: “These kind of stories do raise question marks in people’s minds I can understand - particularly given the circumstances.

“I think it would be perfectly reasonable in similar circumstances for somebody to question the officer, seek reassurance, if that means asking them to identify themselves by speaking to the control room, or calling in 999 if they feel in danger, then I’m afraid that’s where we’ve got to.”

