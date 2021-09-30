Family Handout/PA Wayne Couzens will die behind bars after kidnapping, raping and murdering Sarah Everard.

A newspaper front page has drawn attention to the 80 women allegedly killed by men since Sarah Everard’s murder as the UK faces a reckoning over violence against women. On Wednesday, police officer Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life sentence after kidnapping, raping and murdering the 33-year-old. Sarah’s brutal killing has galvanised concerns over women’s safety, and highlighted the number of violent deaths in the UK. Vigils have been held in cities across the UK – both in Sarah’s memory and as protests underlining the measures that women are forced to take to try to keep themselves safe. To that end, Friday’s edition of the Northern Echo features pictures on its front page of many women who have died this year under the headline: “When will this end?”

On September 18, nearly seven months after the Sarah was killed, a member of the public found the body of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, 28, who was killed as she walked to a bar near her flat in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on September 17. Delivery driver Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, east Sussex, appeared before magistrates earlier this week charged with her murder. In between the two deaths, another 80 women were killed in the UK, according to Karen Ingala Smith, who runs a project called Counting Dead Women. Many of the deaths are still to make their way through the justice system. Ingala Smith says that so far this year in the UK 109 women have died in violent circumstances where the suspect or suspects are male. These cases include the death of Maria Rawlings, 45, who was beaten and strangled as she walked home from hospital in Romford, east London in May. Valentin Lazar, 20, from Barking, east London has been charged with her murder. Hungarian Agnes Akom, 20, went missing from her home in Cricklewood Broadway, north-west London in May and her body was found more than a month later in Neasden Recreation Park, Brent, north-west London. Lorry driver Neculai Paizan, 63, of Peel Street, Notting Hill, west London, denies her murder.

Handout . via Reuters Bibaa Henry, who was stabbed to death at a park in London.