'It Is Not Women Who Need Advice' – Jess Phillips Slams Police Tips On Staying Safe

Jess Phillips shared her frustration that women were being advised on how to stay safe after Sarah Everard’s death at the hands of a police officer, and suggested it is the police who need to change their approach.

As shadow domestic violence and safeguarding minister, Phillips was addressing the Metropolitan police’s new advice for women to call 999 or flag down a bus driver if they’re concerned about an officer trying to arrest them.

It followed the whole life sentencing of Everard’s killer, Wayne Couzens, who used his police powers to abduct the 33-year-old in March.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Phillips said: ″I’m actually quite loathe to be giving out advice to women in the country.

“My advice actually would go out to police across the country and also to the government that this trust is not going to be built up overnight with a ten-point list of what to do if a police officer approaches you.”

She said trust will only return if the public see the government and the police “start to actually take violence against women and girls and the complaints that women make day in, day out, seriously”.

During the two-day trial at the Old Bailey against Couzens, it was revealed that he had kidnapped Everard by putting her under false arrest and in handcuffs. He raped her, then strangled her to death with his police belt.