Tories Rallying Behind Boris Johnson Liken His Punishment To Being 'Put In The Stocks'

BRIGHTWELL-CUM-SOTWELL, OXFORDSHIRE - JUNE 15: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen on his morning run on June 15, 2023 in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, England. The Privileges Committee has been investigating whether Boris Johnson misled parliament over breaches of lockdown rules in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Leon Neal via Getty Images

A damning report which found Boris Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of parliament has prompted his most loyal Tory supporters to reach for some floral language to defend the former prime minister.

The findings of the privileges committee will be debated on June 19, with MPs expected to have a free vote on proposed sanctions for deliberately misleading MPs.

The committee recommended a 90-day suspension for Johnson, which he will escape after resigning as an MP, and said he should not receive a pass granting access to parliament which is normally given to former members.

In a sign of the growing Conservative civil war, Johnson cheerleader Nadine Dorries has called for Tories who vote against the pary’s former leader to be kicked out of the party.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith perhaps reached for the most hyperbolic language, telling the BBC that the report was “vindictive, spiteful and an over-each”, adding: “90 days and taking their pass off them is the equivalent of putting somebody in the stocks and touring them round the country.”

He also tweeted his support for Johnson with an “I’m backing Boris” graphic.

I am appalled at what I have read and the spiteful, vindictive and overreaching conclusions of the report. I won’t be supporting the recommendations and will be speaking against them both publicly and in the House on Monday. I’m backing fairness and justice - not kangaroo courts pic.twitter.com/o6CMyS7RTs — Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) June 15, 2023

Close Johnson ally James Duddridge was of a similar mind, tweeting: “Why not go the full way, put Boris in the stocks and provide rotten food to throw at him.

“Moving him around the marginals, so the country could share in the humiliation.”

Former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke was also among Johnson’s allies to indicate they would vote against the report, saying “this punishment is absolutely extraordinary to the point of sheer vindictiveness”.

Why not go the full way, put Boris, in the stocks and providing rotten food to throw rotten food at him. Moving him around the marginals, so the country could share in the humiliation. History will hold Boris in higher regard than this committee. I thank him for his service. — Sir James Duddridge KCMG MP (@JamesDuddridge) June 15, 2023

In years to come people will look back on this whole episode in amazement. The conclusions of the report clearly go way too far. Every journalist, commentator and politician who has rang my phone incessantly since 9am accepts this. Few are brave enough enough to say publicly. — Paul Bristow MP (@paulbristow79) June 15, 2023

I am amazed at the harshness of today’s report by the Privileges Committee. I believed Boris before and I believe him today. This punishment is absolutely extraordinary to the point of sheer vindictiveness, and I will vote against this report on Monday. — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) June 15, 2023

Dorries, the former culture secretary, who announced her intention to resign as an MP after being struck off Johnson’s honours list, tweeted: “Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held to account by members and the public. Deselections may follow. It’s serious.”

But another close ally of Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said the Commons will “inevitably” vote in favour of the privileges committee report.

“Inevitably Boris will lose the vote because you have the whole of the Opposition against him… but you also have the Boris haters in the Conservative Party,” the former Cabinet minister told Sky News.

This report has overreached and revealed it’s true pre determined intentions. It’s quite bizarre. Harman declared her position before it began. Jenkins, the most senior MP on committee attended an ACTUAL party.

Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally… https://t.co/57BkpwRcCv — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 15, 2023

Johnson was said to have deliberately misled MPs with his partygate denials and accused of being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation, with the former prime minister hitting out at the “deranged conclusion”.