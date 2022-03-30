Boris Johnson's joke about trans people came just hours before Jamie Wallis came out Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Boris Johnson took aim at the trans community during his opening speech at a parliamentary party dinner on Tuesday night just hours before a Conservative MP – who was in the audience – came out as trans.

According to Politico, Speaking at London’s Park Plaza hotel, the prime minister began: “Good evening ladies and gentlemen, or as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth.”

This jibe at the leader of the opposition followed Starmer’s recent show of support for the trans community, as the Labour leader has repeatedly expressed his view that “trans women are women”.

A few hours later – at around 3am on Wednesday morning – Tory MP Jamie Wallis who went to the same dinner as the prime minister, shared a heartfelt post on Twitter explaining that they were trans “or to be more accurate, I want to be”.

Wallis, the Conservative MP for Bridgend in South Wales, then praised the support they had received from the Tory whips.

In the post, they revealed their experience with gender dysphoria, blackmail plots and sexual assault, before concluding: “I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone.”

They did not touch on the prime minister’s opening joke, but emphasised that the evening reminded them of “the incredible support those you work with can provide”.

The prime minister then tweeted in support of Wallis’ statement, writing: “Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage. Thank you @JamieWallisMP for your bravery, which will undoubtedly support others.

“The Conservative Party I lead will always give you and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself.”

The Conservative Party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself. https://t.co/Y7VjQOMgkO — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 30, 2022

Asked on Monday if the prime minister believes trans women are women, Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “When people want to make the transition in their lives, they should be treated with maximum possible generosity and respect. And we have systems in this country that allow it and have done for a long time.”

They added: “We should be very proud of it. But obviously you made the point about the importance of the basic facts of biology.”

The week before, the prime minister said in PMQs that the “basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important” when distinguishing between men and women.

Wallis is the first MP to come out as an openly trans person, and has received a huge amount of support from other parliamentarians.

Sending you love and solidarity from the other side of the Commons. This is hugely courageous of you to share. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 30, 2022

What an incredibly powerful and brave post. Sending love, support and solidarity from the opposite side of the chamber. — David Linden MP (@DavidLinden) March 30, 2022

Sending loads of support, Jamie. I hope you’ll be overwhelmed by love for taking the plunge and revealing your truth. — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) March 30, 2022

This is an extraordinarily brave message to send out, Jamie. Whatever our politics, public life is unremitting and often merciless. Great respect for your personal courage. — Liz Saville Roberts AS/MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LSRPlaid) March 30, 2022

This is a very brave statement. — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) March 30, 2022

