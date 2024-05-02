Boris Johnson Turned Away From Polling Station For Not Having ID

Boris Johnson after casting his vote in the local elections in London in May 2022. Anadolu via Getty Images

Boris Johnson was turned away from his local polling station today for not having the necessary identification.

The former prime minister - who introduced the controversial voter ID legislation when he was in Downing Street - tried to cast ballot in South Oxfordshire.

However, he was blocked from doing so by officials because he did not have any photographic evidence of who he was.

An embarrassed Johnson had to go home to collect some ID before finally returning to the polling station.

A spokesman for the ex-PM said: “Mr Johnson voted Conservative.”

The mix-up is particularly embarrassing for Johnson because he previously described claims that the voter ID rules could prevent people from voting as “complete nonsense”.

Speaking in 2021, he said: “What we want to do is to protect democracy, the transparency and the integrity of the electoral process, and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask first time voters to produce some evidence of identity.”

