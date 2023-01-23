Boris Johnson's 'Tragic' Attempts To Dodge His Latest Crisis Have Not Landed On Twitter

Ex-PM Boris Johnson is under scrutiny over his finances Andrew Boyers via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson faced new scrutiny over his finances over the weekend and then made a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine.

The timing of the former prime minister’s visit has raised eyebrows across social media, considering Johnson was officially ousted from office in September.

He said he was travelling at the invitation of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, although his trip came just after The Sunday Times revealed a supposed connection between Johnson and the current BBC chairman.

The ex-PM allegedly recommended Richard Sharp for the top BBC job weeks after Sharp helped him secure a loan of up to £800,000, all while Johnson was still in No.10.

Labour is now calling for a parliamentary investigation. Sharp has denied that he arranged a guarantor for Johnson, claiming that he “simply connected” people, that there was no conflict of interest.

Johnson’s spokesperson has since said the report was “rubbish”, that the ex-PM did not receive financial advice from Sharp and that all of his financial arrangements “have been properly declared”.

Still, Johnson’s seemingly random trip to Ukraine came under some scrutiny on Twitter, with one user declaring it to be “tragic”.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything quite as tragic as Boris Johnson turning up uninvited to different things round the world still acting like he is Prime Minister — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 22, 2023

I must say I’m enjoying the fact that Boris Johnson is in so much shit he thinks the safest place to be right now is downtown Kyiv. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) January 23, 2023

Boris Johnson going back to Ukraine like when David Brent kept going back to the office to see everyone. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) January 23, 2023

BREAKING: Ukrainians suffer devastating blow to morale as Boris Johnson visits them again x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) January 23, 2023

I feel sorry for Boris Johnson, having to arrange £800,000 'credit' because he couldn't scrape by on his £164k salary, book royalties, rent free flat and grace and favour mansion. I sometimes forget what it's like for ordinary people like him. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 22, 2023

Johnson had returned to the UK by Monday morning, but his attempts to rebuff the reports were also quickly criticised.

He told Sky News that it was a “load of nonsense”, that Sharp “knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances, I can tell you that for 100% ding dang sure”.

He added: “This is another example of the BBC disappearing up its own fundament.”

But, journalists on Twitter were quick to point out that Sharp himself told BBC staff in a statement that he did introduce Canadian businessman Sam Blyth to cabinet secretary Simon Case.

Sharp added: “I was not involved in making a loan, or arranging a guarantee, and I did not arrange any financing. What I did do was to seek an introduction of Sam Blythe to the relevant official in government.”

Sharp has also called for a review into the process of his own hiring as the BBC’s chair.

Boris Johnson to Sky News: "Richard Sharp knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances. I can tell you that for one hundred percent ding dang sure"



Sharp has publicly acknowledged playing a role in a £800k loan to Johnson... pic.twitter.com/QI2dwHl1jY — Tom Larkin (@TomLarkinSky) January 23, 2023

It’s also worth noting that the it was The Sunday Times who broke the story, not the BBC as Johnson suggests.

Not sure why it's the BBC's fault, it was all revealed in a series of Sunday Times scoops. https://t.co/rDIIgVqxjk — Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) January 23, 2023

Where Boris Johnson goes chaos follows. — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) January 23, 2023

It wasn’t just Johnson who is facing backlash over the claims, either.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly was mocked for refusing to explain if he knew anything about the scandal. He just told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that he “spent the whole of last week in the United States of America and in Canada”, before going to his constituency surgery, “having a bit of a rest and doing some shopping”.

Twitter users compared his response to the game show ‘Would I Lie To You?’

‘I didn’t know anything about the scandal enveloping Boris Johnson because I’d been down the shops’ pic.twitter.com/lsj2vmgUh6 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) January 22, 2023

Johnson’s sister Rachel Johnson was also invited on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’s show, and responded to questions about her own brother’s finances.

She said: “All the parties involved have given statements to The Sunday Times, which suggest they did everything above board and everything was transparent.

“I suggest you ask Simon Case, who seems to be the linchpin in both these stories, to come on and say what happened.”

Her presence alone raised questions on Twitter.

So after the BBC's chair refused to appear on the BBC's flagship politics programme to discuss whether he helped Boris Johnson secure a loan guarantee, they put his sister on the panel.



You.



Cannot.



Make.



This.



Shit.



Up. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 22, 2023

There are so many journalists the BBC could have on this show. But, of all of them, it picks Boris Johnson's sister



This is part of the problem. It's not just about the financial dealings of the corporation's chairman. It's about a cosy club of influencehttps://t.co/36DdLzyyT4 — Hardeep Matharu (@Hardeep_Matharu) January 22, 2023

How can you possibly think it is a good idea to have Rachel Johnson on a panel when the big story this morning is Boris Johnsons potentially corrupt relationship with the BBCs chair?



It's honestly unbelievable. — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) January 22, 2023