Boris Johnson Says Vladimir Putin Is 'Perfect Example Of Toxic Masculinity'

Boris Johnson said Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he were a woman Getty

Boris Johnson has accused Vladimir Putin of “toxic masculinity” over his “crazy, macho” invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF after the G7 Summit in Bavaria, the prime minister explained why he wanted greater gender equality, claiming: “You need more women in positions of power.”

He continued: “If Putin were a woman – which he obviously isn’t – but if he were, I really don’t think he would have embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has.

“If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it’s what he’s doing in Ukraine.”

His remarks come after the G7 was heavily criticised on social media, as photos of the main leaders made it obvious that there was not one nationally elected woman among them.

The G7 leaders with representatives from the EU Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images

Helping Ukraine push back against Russia’s invasion was one of the main topics at the summit – especially as it is causing a global food and fuel crisis – although no resolution was found among the leaders.

The prime minister said that G7 leaders “desperately” wanted to end the Ukraine war, but there is “no deal available” at the moment – even though the member nations “got closer and closer” to an agreement.

He told the BBC: “Sometimes the price of freedom is worth freedom. And just remember, it took the democracies of the last century a long time to recognise that they had to resist tyranny and aggression.

“It was very expensive.

“What it bought in the end was the defeat of the dictators, particularly of Nazi Germany. It bought decades and decades of stability, a world order which relied on a rules-based international system – and that is worth protecting, that is worth defending.”

Johnson is now at the Nato summit in Madrid, where members will discuss the extra provisions it can provide to Ukraine.

Putin out hunting, pictured in 2010 via Associated Press