'We Will Support Ukraine For As Long As It Takes' Boris Johnson Says During Walkabout In Kyiv

Boris Johnson walks in Kyiv with president Volodymyr Zelensky No10 Downing Street

Britain will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, Boris Johnson has vowed during a surprise visit to the war-ravaged country.

The prime minister spoke to ordinary Ukrainians as he walked around the capital city Kyiv with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Johnson held talks with his opposite number after flying in to Ukraine on an unannounced visit amid tight security.

A video was later posted on Twitter showing the two leaders walking through the centre of Kyiv.

At one point, a local man expresses his gratitude to the PM for the support the UK has provided to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on February 24.

In response, Johnson said: “It’s nice to meet you and it’s been our privilege to help. You have a remarkable president, Mr Zelensky, who’s done an outstanding job and we simply wish to keep supporting the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

At a handshake distance. @BorisJohnson and @ZelenskyyUa walked through the center of Kyiv and talked to ordinary Kyivans. This is what democracy looks like. This is what courage looks like. This is what true friendship between peoples and between nations looks like. pic.twitter.com/ZcdL6NqNp2 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 9, 2022

Appearing alongside Zelenskyy in a recorded broadcast clip, Johnson said the West would continue to “ratchet up” sanctions on Moscow as he praised the courage of the Ukrainian resistance.

“I think that the Ukrainians have shown the courage of a lion, and you Volodymyr have given the roar of that lion,” he said.

“The UK and others (will) supply the equipment, the technology, the know-how, the intelligence, so that Ukraine will never be invaded again.

“So Ukraine is so fortified and protected – that Ukraine can never be bullied again. Never be blackmailed again. Never be threatened in the same way again.”

The Ukrainian president said: “I am very grateful for this visit. It is very important at this very difficult and turbulent time for our country.

“You came here and we are especially grateful for this to happen. This is a true reflection of the decisive and significant support for Ukraine from the United Kingdom and we will always remember that.”

It was also announced that the UK has agreed to provide Ukraine with 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.

That is on top of the £100 million worth of high-grade military equipment announced yesterday, including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, another 800 anti-tank missiles, and high-tech loitering munitions for precision strikes.