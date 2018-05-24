EDITION
    • LIFESTYLE
    24/05/2018 10:21 BST

    Ranking Of Britain's Favourite Chocolate Bars Produces Shock Result: 'How Is Bounty At Number 3!'

    I can't even.

    If there’s one chocolate bar that divides the nation, it’s a Bounty. In a box of Celebrations, it’s the coconut treat that’s always left to the end, only for a rare fan to come along and sweep them all up. 

    So when I saw the results of the latest study ranking Britain’s favourite chocolate bars, I was shocked to see the Bounty made third place. Third? Seriously?

    The study of more than 2,000 British adults by Vouchercodes.com found that people voted for Bounty above other classic favourites (which are all tastier, in my opinion): Galaxy, Lindor, Crunchy, Toblerone and Wispa.

    Mind = blown.

    The only two bars that came ahead of the coconut chocolate were Cadbury’s Dairy Milk (no surprise there) and a Snickers.

    Getty

    Coming in pretty low in the ranking were Munchies, Boost, Milky Way and Rolo. But I’m also shocked to see a Galaxy Caramel, one of the all-time best chocolates, only ranked 23rd. 

    The survey found that a typical adult will tuck into 7,004 chocolate bars on average in their lifetime, including 1,642 dark chocolate, 1,425 white and 3,934 milk. Four in 10 Brits admitted to being a “chocoholic” and 60% said they would “hate” to live in a world without it. Same, to be honest. 

    It also found that we part with £12k over our lifetime to fund our chocolate habit. Anita Naik, lifestyle editor of VoucherCodes, said: “It’s clear that despite bar sizes shrinking and prices going up, we Brits are still happy to spend our cash on a sugary pick-me-up.”

    The ranking of Britain’s favourite chocolates, according to VoucherCodes:

    1. Cadbury Dairy Milk

    2. Snickers

    3. Bounty

    4. Flake

    5. Twirl

    6. Mars Bar

    7. Twix

    8. Kit Kat Chunky

    9. Kit Kat

    10. Crunchie

    11. Galaxy Ripple

    12. Aero Mint

    13. Toblerone

    14. Wispa 

    15. Cadbury’s Fruit and Nut

    PA Archive/PA Images

    16. Double Decker

    17. Lindor 

    18. Cadbury Fudge

    19. Cadbury Caramel

    20. Aero

    21. Yorkie

    22. Milkybar

    23. Galaxy Caramel

    24. Picnic

    25. Fry’s Turkish Delight

    26. Toffee Crisp

    27. Rolo

    28. MilkyWay

    29. Boost

    30. Munchies.

    Anyway, let’s settle this:

    Chocolate Cake Recipes
    Conversations