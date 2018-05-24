If there’s one chocolate bar that divides the nation, it’s a Bounty. In a box of Celebrations, it’s the coconut treat that’s always left to the end, only for a rare fan to come along and sweep them all up.
So when I saw the results of the latest study ranking Britain’s favourite chocolate bars, I was shocked to see the Bounty made third place. Third? Seriously?
The study of more than 2,000 British adults by Vouchercodes.com found that people voted for Bounty above other classic favourites (which are all tastier, in my opinion): Galaxy, Lindor, Crunchy, Toblerone and Wispa.
Mind = blown.
The only two bars that came ahead of the coconut chocolate were Cadbury’s Dairy Milk (no surprise there) and a Snickers.
Coming in pretty low in the ranking were Munchies, Boost, Milky Way and Rolo. But I’m also shocked to see a Galaxy Caramel, one of the all-time best chocolates, only ranked 23rd.
The survey found that a typical adult will tuck into 7,004 chocolate bars on average in their lifetime, including 1,642 dark chocolate, 1,425 white and 3,934 milk. Four in 10 Brits admitted to being a “chocoholic” and 60% said they would “hate” to live in a world without it. Same, to be honest.
It also found that we part with £12k over our lifetime to fund our chocolate habit. Anita Naik, lifestyle editor of VoucherCodes, said: “It’s clear that despite bar sizes shrinking and prices going up, we Brits are still happy to spend our cash on a sugary pick-me-up.”
The ranking of Britain’s favourite chocolates, according to VoucherCodes:
1. Cadbury Dairy Milk
2. Snickers
3. Bounty
4. Flake
5. Twirl
6. Mars Bar
7. Twix
8. Kit Kat Chunky
9. Kit Kat
10. Crunchie
11. Galaxy Ripple
12. Aero Mint
13. Toblerone
14. Wispa
15. Cadbury’s Fruit and Nut
16. Double Decker
17. Lindor
18. Cadbury Fudge
19. Cadbury Caramel
20. Aero
21. Yorkie
22. Milkybar
23. Galaxy Caramel
24. Picnic
25. Fry’s Turkish Delight
26. Toffee Crisp
27. Rolo
28. MilkyWay
29. Boost
30. Munchies.
Anyway, let’s settle this: