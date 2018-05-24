If there’s one chocolate bar that divides the nation, it’s a Bounty. In a box of Celebrations, it’s the coconut treat that’s always left to the end, only for a rare fan to come along and sweep them all up.

So when I saw the results of the latest study ranking Britain’s favourite chocolate bars, I was shocked to see the Bounty made third place. Third? Seriously?

The study of more than 2,000 British adults by Vouchercodes.com found that people voted for Bounty above other classic favourites (which are all tastier, in my opinion): Galaxy, Lindor, Crunchy, Toblerone and Wispa.

Mind = blown.

The only two bars that came ahead of the coconut chocolate were Cadbury’s Dairy Milk (no surprise there) and a Snickers.