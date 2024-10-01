Bowen Yang at the Emmys earlier this year via Associated Press

Bowen Yang has shared his take on a recent Saturday Night Live controversy.

The SNL comedian drew backlash over the weekend for comparing Moo Deng — a very meme-able pygmy hippopotamus — to pop star Chappell Roan.

In the bit, which Bowen performed on Weekend Update he wore a hippo costume while channeling the Hot To Go! singer — drawing a parallel between the two internet sensations who both happen to have some overzealous and entitled fans.

Advertisement

Some social media users were outraged by Bowen’s bit, saying that the comparison was making a mockery of Chappell’s repeated pleas to fans to stop harassing her.

The Moo Deng impression also came a day after Chappell canceled her appearance at the All Things Go festival in New York, telling fans on social media that “things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks” and that she needed “a few days to prioritise my health.”

On Sunday, Bowen responded to the backlash via an Instagram Story.

“Oh geeez. ‘mocks’???” he began his response, quoting a Variety headline on the topic.

“If my personal stance and the piece aren’t absolutely clear in terms of supporting [Chappell] then there it is I guess. everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever.”

Advertisement

Although Bowen wore a hippo costume in the sketch, it was very clear his Moo Deng was channeling the Casual singer.

Chappell on stage last month via Associated Press

Moo Deng became an immediate internet sensation shortly after her birth in a Thailand zoo in July, thanks to her very expressive face — and her penchants for biting her zookeepers and snapping at water blasting from hoses.

After years of graft, Chappell shot to global fame over the summer as well thanks to her hit single, Good Luck, Babe!.

Moo Deng’s internet fame has spurred her fans to visit her at her zoo, with more ardent admirers throwing random items at her while she sleeps in the hopes that the hippo will wake up and respond with her beloved moxie — a move her zookeepers have warned is “dangerous.”

Advertisement

As Moo Deng, Bowen complained about the hippo’s fans throwing “bananas and shellfish” at her by strongly referencing things Chappell has said about her fans.

“Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I’m your parasocial bestie or because you appreciate my talent,” he said, in character as Moo Deng.

“When I’m on stage, when I’m performing ... I am at work. Any other circumstance, I am not in work mode,” Chappell said.

“I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out ― just because they’re expressing admiration.”

Bowen made several more references to Chappell, prompting his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost to say at one point: “I have to say, Moo Deng, you know, your life sounds a lot like Chappell Roan’s lately.”

Advertisement

In August, Bowen spoke to Chappell for a feature in Interview magazine. In the piece, he expressed his admiration for the way Chappell has been “honest about what the last few months have been like for you” and lets her know that he’s a huge fan.

“I have to tell you, your vinyl is in my living room, front and centre, because it’s just so pretty,” he shared.

Bowen added that her music “helped me through a lot of shit when I was fucking depressed” and told her that he even recommended her music to another pop star.