I Just Learned What Moo Deng's Name Means, And It's So Her

via Associated Press

If you haven’t heard of Moo Deng, the tiny, shiny pygmy hippo who’s achieved viral fame in her two months on Earth, allow me to bring you up to speed.

Born in Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, the hippo’s on-screen career began when zookeeper Atthapon Nundee started sharing her antics online.

Advertisement

Moo Deng is a sentient slippery soap bar of contradictions – she screams, she flees from a bath, she bites her handlers.

But she also waits placidly for a petting, pretends to chew (even when she’s not old enough to eat solids) and generally looks unspeakably cute.

She’s just a girl, the internet seems to have agreed. But what does her name actually mean?

moo deng is a lifestyle icon and i need all of yall to get onboard:



- inexplicably moist at all times

- slightly blurry in most photos

- probably screaming or sleeping

- round pic.twitter.com/VtgOPf1PAS — House ⚔️ gf haver (@mrmatthouse) September 11, 2024

Her name means ‘bouncy pork’

Moo Deng is translated from the Thai หมูเด้ง, which means “bouncy pork”.

It’s a type of springy meatball (very apt), and it was chosen by fans via an online poll.

The name is a sort of culinary Kardashian brand too. Her siblings, Moo Toon (stewed pork) and Moo Waan (sweet pork) are all named in similar ways.

Advertisement

There’s even a non-pygmy hippo in the zoo called Kha Moo, which means stewed pork leg.

The zoo’s director, Narongwit Chodchoi, has shared that the institution is copyrighting Moo Deng the hippo’s name.

“After we do this, we will have more income to support activities that will make the animals’ lives better,” he said.

“The benefits we get will return to the zoo to improve the life of all animals here.”

The zoo’s director added that her name is probably one of the secrets behind her viral fame.

Why has Moo Deng gone so viral?

She has expressed almost every human emotion in her limited time on Earth, and it’s all been caught on camera.

The rewards of The mortifying

being loved ordeal of being

known pic.twitter.com/jptIsmIB8b — Zweil ☭ (@somethings_awry) September 11, 2024

getting a new work assignment after 3pm pic.twitter.com/vv5nsOsuFv — trash jones (@jzux) September 13, 2024

Advertisement

Some want to live her uncomplicated, expressive life.

being a human is miserable i want to be a tiny baby hippo who is allowed to bite everyone — bug girl (@buggirl) September 12, 2024

And she reminds others that progress is possible ― even if you’re a minute hippo.

Moo Deng finally manages to walk up the steep pool area in her enclosure. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NXPQeECUyR — yammi (@sighyam) September 22, 2024

“Moo Deng is never dry or calm,” another viral X writes of her wriggly existence.

Moo deng is never dry or calm😭 pic.twitter.com/EgUpj64Ad3 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 19, 2024