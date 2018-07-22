GOOGLE STREET VIEW Child 'deliberately targeted' in Home Bargains store in Worcester, police say.

A three-year-old boy was seriously injured in a suspected acid attack in Worcester on Saturday.

West Mercia Police believe the child was deliberately targeted in Home Bargains on Shrub Hill Retail Park at Tallow Hill.

The incident happened at 2.15pm and police have released images of three men they would like to speak to.