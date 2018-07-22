A three-year-old boy was seriously injured in a suspected acid attack in Worcester on Saturday.
West Mercia Police believe the child was deliberately targeted in Home Bargains on Shrub Hill Retail Park at Tallow Hill.
The incident happened at 2.15pm and police have released images of three men they would like to speak to.
The boy was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious burns to his arm and face.
A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.
Chief Superintendent Mark Travis said: “At this time we are treating this as a deliberate attack on a three-year-old boy.
“The incident will rightly shock the local community and I would like to reassure local people that we are carrying out a thorough investigation to identify those responsible.
“At this time, the motive for the attack is unclear. Officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and what the substance involved was.
“The three men in the photo may have information vital to our investigation. I am sure someone will recognise them and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 999 quoting incident 442s of 21 July 2018.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.