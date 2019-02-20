Boyfriend Accused Over Drug Death Of Louella Fletcher-Michie Will Not Give Evidence

PA Ready News UK Louella Fletcher-Michie died of of a drugs overdose at Bestival in Dorset in 2017

A man accused of the manslaughter of Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, will not be giving evidence at his trial.

The 24-year-old took a class A party drug called 2-CP at Bestival in Dorset in September 2017, and died in woodland an hour before her 25th birthday.

It is alleged she was given drugs by her on-off boyfriend Ceon Broughton, 29, and died as her parents rushed to help her.