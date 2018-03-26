Based in Los Angeles, Walton told the court on Monday he had never heard of Lionnet before murder detectives contacted him.

Jurors heard that obsessions about Walton lay at the heart of Kouider’s campaign of torture against Lionnet . Kouider, a former fashion designer, thought Walton was controlling the au pair “using black magic”.

Kouider and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, are accused of murdering Sophie Lionnet, 21, at their Wimbledon home and then burning her body on a bonfire whilst cooking chicken to mask the smell in September last year.

Mark Walton appeared in court on Monday and told jurors that his former partner, Sabrina Kouider, 35, would go crazy over trivial problems and “flip” during their turbulent two-year relationship.

A founding member of the pop group Boyzone who has become entangled in a murder case involving his ex-girlfriend’s nanny has told the Old Bailey that he never met the victim.

Walton told jurors he co-founded Boyzone in 1993 and was in the band for about a year before going on to be involved in Fifth Avenue.

The Irishman said they had met in a NatWest bank in Notting Hill and hit it off straight away. He said: “I was in love. She was my life then.”

Walton said he would support fashion designer Kouider with thousands of pounds every month, even paying her rent long after they separated.

Walton said he paid for Kouider’s nannies, adding that she would often fire them over accusations of stealing and of being interested in him, the Press Association reported.

He said he challenged his then-partner about her behaviour, adding: “I think some of them were friendly. I’m a friendly guy, but there was nothing more than that.”

The musician said they lived together for two years in Queensway, London, before she disappeared. He tried to rescue the relationship by paying for her to fly to LA, he added.

On their relationship, he said: “Sabrina shared some stories from her past.

“I guess knowing that, I felt it brought us closer together at times, but it was turbulent, probably the most turbulent relationship I had ever been in.

“She would go from softly spoken French accent then she would flip, get very angry, very loud and just not care where we were.

“She would just go crazy over something trivial.”