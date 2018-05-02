You Can Give This Zero-Waste Bra The Send-Off It Deserves By Burying It In Your Garden

She provides you with support when you most need it - through dates, job interviews and gym sessions - so it’s only right that when she perishes, you give her a good send-off.

No, we’re not talking about your BFF, or your favourite cat. We’re talking about your bra.

Sydney-based lingerie designer Stephanie Devine, founder of brand Bras Without Wires, is set to launch the world’s first zero-waste bra. With no underwire and made from tencel, a sustainable material derived from regenerated wood, the bra is completely biodegradable.

Like a good pet, Devine says the bra can even “be buried in the garden after use”, because all the best clothes deserve an environmentally-friendly funeral.