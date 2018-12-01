Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reach Custody Agreement, Avoiding Trial

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached an agreement over the custody of their six children.
The pair have avoided the need for a trial after settling their long-running dispute out of court.
They were due to attend a private custody trial this month, but Angelina’s lawyer confirmed news of the new arrangement in a statement on Friday.
Samantha Bley DeJean said: “A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge.
“The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial.
“The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”
Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.
The pair met on the set of ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ in 2005 when Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston, before they later married in 2014.
The couple’s split has been acrimonious at times, with Angelina accusing Brad of missing child support payments back in August.
Brad’s lawyer, Lance Spiegel, described the claims as “unnecessary” and “a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage”.
The former couple are parents to Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.