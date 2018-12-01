Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reach Custody Agreement, Avoiding Trial

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached an agreement over the custody of their six children. The pair have avoided the need for a trial after settling their long-running dispute out of court.

EMPICS Entertainment Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

They were due to attend a private custody trial this month, but Angelina’s lawyer confirmed news of the new arrangement in a statement on Friday. Samantha Bley DeJean said: “A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge. “The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. “The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS The pair have reached an agreement on custody for their six children