Great Pottery Throw Down Host Siobhán McSweeney Has The Best Response As Brad Pitt Reveals He's A Superfan

Brad Pitt has revealed he’s hooked on an unlikely British telly favourite.

The Oscar-winning actor may have a plethora of fast-paced action movies to his name, but it turns out that when it comes to his own viewing habits, he prefers things a little more gentle.

Outing himself as a Great Pottery Throw Down superfan during an interview with JOE, Brad enthused: “It’s fantastic! I’ve seen every season!”

As the conversation went on, Brad had particular praise for the show’s long-serving judge Keith Brymer Jones and the emotional moments he shares with the contestants.

“He cries every time!” Brad’s Bullet Train co-star Bryan Tyree Henry said, with Brad responding: “He does! It’s beautiful.

“He’s so beautiful. He’s so kind, he’s so supportive. He’s moved when they have a breakthrough – and I tear up!”

The Great Pottery Throw Down – a creation of Love Productions, whose past offerings include the Great British Bake Off and the Great British Sewing Bee – aired its fifth season earlier this year, with Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney and comedian Ellie Taylor on presenting duties.

Responding to the clip of Brad singing her show’s praises, Siobhán tweeted: “WTF... My plan to get closer to Brad is definitely working. Playing the long game works.”

WTF @KBJWhitstable !!! #potterythrowdown

My plan to get closer to Brad is definately working. Playing the long game works. https://t.co/dvDtjvua4t — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) July 27, 2022

Arrh ........cheers lads ! 😊https://t.co/eDpbRuCPAH — Keith Brymer Jones 💙 (@KBJWhitstable) July 27, 2022

Brad is currently promoting his action comedy Bullet Train, which sees him sharing the screen with Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny and Logan Lerman.