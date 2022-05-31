Bradley Cooper in Maestro Netflix

Bradley Cooper is looking decidedly unlike Bradley Cooper in his latest film role.

The Hollywood actor is unrecognisable in character for Netflix feature Maestro.

Bradley was seen sporting grey hair and appearing to wear prosthetics as conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

The A Star Is Born actor is playing the lead role in the new biopic about the musician behind works such as West Side Story.

The film tells the complex love story between Bernstein and Felicia Cohn Montealegre.

Bradley Cooper as he is more commonly recognised ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Throughout their romance, which spanned more than 30 years, they had two engagements, a 25-year marriage and three children, as Bernstein tried to come to terms with his sexuality.

Maestro also stars Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife Felicia.

Leonard Bernstein pictured in 1965 Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Bradley has also written the screenplay, and is serving as a producer and director on the film.

He made his directorial debut on A Star is Born, which he also starred in opposite Lady Gaga, with the film going on to receive eight Oscar nominations, six Grammy nominations and five Golden Globes nominations.

The Maestro shoot began earlier this month, with the film expected to be released on Netflix in 2023.