Bradley Cooper Says He's 'Not Sure' He'd 'Be Alive' If Not For Fatherhood

Bradley Cooper Jesse Grant via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper is opening up about how his six-year-old daughter, Lea, changed his life.

“Honestly, I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad,” the Maestro actor and director said on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. “I don’t know.”

“I just needed someone to say, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor,’” Bradley said, giving an example of what becoming a dad felt like to him.

“And I’m like, ‘Why? We’re speeding. I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind is coming in.’ And they’re like, ‘No no no, there’s a tsunami coming, and you need an anchor, and we’re gonna drop it. [Because] this is going to dictate everything you do from now on.’”

“Your DNA is going to tell you that there’s something more important than you,” he added.

Bradley Cooper and his daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, attend a screening of Maestro Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Bradley also got candid about another vulnerable parenting topic, as the A Star Is Born performer said it took time to warm up to his daughter after her birth.

“Everyone is always like, ‘I would die in a second for my kid,’” Bradley said.

“I’m always like, ‘If I’m being honest, ehhh, I don’t know.’ The first eight months I’m like, ‘I don’t even know if I really love the kid. It’s dope, it’s cool, I’m watching it morph,’” he said of his experience, later adding that “all of a sudden, it’s like no question”.

Bradley shares Lea with his ex-girlfriend, model Irina Shayk.

He’s spoken about fatherhood before, telling Bear Grylls last year about how he’s parenting Lea.