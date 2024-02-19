Bradley Cooper's Baftas Red Carpet Look Was A Total 180 From His Normal Style

Bradley Cooper at the Baftas Future Publishing via Getty Images

The A-listers brought out their most classic looks for this year’s Baftas, but Bradley Cooper’s ensemble added a special razzle dazzle we didn’t know the red carpet needed.

On Sunday, the Maestro director and leading man hit the 77th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England, donning a custom Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit.

He paired the unexpected black and white look from the luxury fashion house with a Tambour watch and black dress shoes.

Bradley earned three nominations at the ceremony for Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Original Screenplay for his work on Maestro.

Bradley Cooper lost Best Director at Sunday's Baftas to Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Though he didn’t take any awards home Sunday night, there’s still a chance he could make a splash at the Oscars next month.

Last month, Bradley gushed over receiving three nods ahead of the coveted show.

“I mean just first of all, it is the year itself, to be included in a year where there’s just such incredible films. And then when we were finishing the movie, there was a discussion of whether it would come out next year or this year, and I remember thinking that I knew the movies that were coming out,” he told Deadline.

He added: “I thought it would just be amazing if we were ever so lucky to be in a mix with these films, and these performances so it’s a thrill.”

