Viewers Shower 'Legend' Michael J Fox With Love After Surprise Baftas Appearance

Michael J Fox presenting at the 2024 Baftas Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

As if this year’s Baftas weren’t already star-studded enough, the event ended with a surprise appearance from a genuine screen legend.

Towards the end of the ceremony, host David Tennant teased the final award of the night, Best Picture, telling those in attendance and at home: “To present it, we have a true legend of cinema.

“He was the film star of the 1980s, his charitable foundation has raised over two billion dollars. He was Marty McFly in Back To The Future.”

The Doctor Who star then welcomed Michael J Fox to the stage.

Michael J Fox was met with rapturous applause from the stars in attendance BBC

After being pushed onto the stage in a wheelchair, the Teen Wolf star made his way to the podium, where he delivered a short speech about the power of cinema to change “your outlook, and sometimes even your life”, before presenting the night’s top prize to Oppenheimer.

Those watching at home were quick to shower the actor – who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the early 90s, and has since become an advocate for helping fund research to help treat the condition – with praise:

A standing ovation for Michael J Fox at the #EEBAFTAs and not a dry eye in the house 👏pic.twitter.com/VEzgijaIIZ — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) February 18, 2024

Great to see the legend that is MICHAEL J. FOX presenting Best Picture at the #BAFTAspic.twitter.com/YqKZaLDKSh — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) February 18, 2024

All those stars in the room, and still the biggest and most affectionate reaction is for Michael J Fox, because the man is a legend. #EEBAFTAs — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 18, 2024

An absolute legend, Michael J Fox awarding Best Film #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/5eHKkrVgET — Noriko Homma 💙 (@Noriko_Homma) February 18, 2024

Happy to see Michael J. Fox just won the whole BAFTAs #EEBAFTAs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5jVJG4YwFD — Adele Carlsen 💙💛 (@adelecarlsen) February 18, 2024

Michael J Fox presenting at the BAFTA's.



The world really needs more disabled people represented in prominent positions, and Fox does a fantastic job. pic.twitter.com/qMC7CHbudR — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 18, 2024

Now Michael J Fox is a proper movie star and a guy who’s done so much to help other people. Love him 🥹 — Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) February 18, 2024

I do love Michael J Fox. His films of course, mixed with the power of him just being him himself. ⭐️💜 #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/KYEJSFbC28 — Simon Minty (@simonminty) February 18, 2024

My eyes well up every time I see Michael J Fox. What an absolute hero that man is. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/17SkykpdaT — Sean McLachlan (@Sean__McLachlan) February 18, 2024

I cried the moment Michael J Fox came on to stage at the Bafta's what a epic moment #EEBAFTAs #BAFTA2024 #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/QBHl4Ib32z — Cinema Year (@ThrawnJedi) February 18, 2024

What an icon and inspiration Michael J Fox is. Nobody quite like it and so deserving of that standing ovation #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/VnM3oEvniy — James Briggs (@jamescbriggs) February 18, 2024

Best bit of the BAFTAs was when Michael J Fox came onto the stage pic.twitter.com/yHqHKGlS65 — Jenna McGregor Jackson📷🌅💙 (@Jennababes) February 18, 2024

Legend on stage at BAFTAs. Michael J Fox! pic.twitter.com/Vk2LlG6QvJ — Oz Arshad (@Oz_Arshad) February 18, 2024

Can’t believe they brought Michael J Fox on stage at the #EEBAFTAs



His documentary #Still was brilliant and that entrance was a total shock.



Thank you for coming @realmikefox pic.twitter.com/3LUhlZE6Yf — TellyChelly (@MichBrooksTV) February 18, 2024

That spontaneous outpouring of love for Michael J. Fox was an unabashedly joyous thing to see at the BAFTAs. — Jason (@NickMotown) February 18, 2024

Last year, Michael was the subject of a new documentary, Still, which centred around his Parkinson’s diagnosis and his life with the disease.

The Back To The Future legend was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991, but initially kept it private, waiting until seven years later before he disclosed his condition publicly.

His recent on-screen work has included the sitcom The Michael J Fox Show and a two-episode stint in The Good Fight.

Michael also has his own charitable foundation, which aims to fund research into a cure for Parkinson’s.

