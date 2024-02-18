24 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed From This Year's Baftas Ceremony

The 2024 Baftas ceremony was an eventful night Kate Green/Joe Maher/Bafta/Getty/BBC/Adrian Dennis

The Baftas may be known as a slightly more subdued affair than some of its awards season counterparts across the pond, but this year’s ceremony certainly wasn’t without its stand-out moment.

Between surprise guest appearances, speeches that had us laughing and crying in equal measure, incredibly performances and red carpet ensembles that really stole the show, the 2024 Baftas (which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday) was a pretty eventful night.

Here are all the moments you might have missed:

1. Let’s begin on the red carpet, where Emily Blunt was undoubtedly among the top serves of the evening

2. Rising Star nominee Ayo Edebiri gave us some serious glamour

3. Hannah Waddingham and Colman Domingo’s moves on the red carpet certainly raised a smile

hannah waddingham and colman domingo are such a fucking vibe pic.twitter.com/wcUifpwKhn — daisy (@weltonsmac) February 18, 2024

4. And so did Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal’s reunion

5. Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper was serving us old-school train conductor

6. And Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling once again channelled Barbie and Ken

7. David Tennant kicked things off with a star-studded sketch featuring Michael Sheen, Dame Judi Dench and a very cute dog

8. No but seriously, it was a very cute dog

NO WAY HAS DAVID TENNANT COME TO THE BAFTAS WITH HIS DOG DAVID AND MICHAEL SHEEN ALREADY STOLE THE SHOW WITH THIS ADORABLE DOG 😂😂😂😂 #DavidTennant #BAFTAs #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/CbUd6NSD9Y — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) February 18, 2024

9. David then launched into an opening monologue that began with him telling the audience: “You look like the opening scenes of Saltburn… let’s hope it doesn’t end up like the closing scenes of Saltburn.”

10. Much as we love David Tennant, his hosting was a bit of a mixed bag, although we did enjoy this line: “Poor Things – when a child’s brain is put in an adults body, and later this year, one of those might actually be elected president…”

11. After the first few awards were dished out, Sophie Ellis-Bextor gave us a much-anticipated performance of her hit Murder On The Dancefloor

12. And Saltburn star Barry Keoghan took the opportunity to blow Sophie a kiss from his seat

13. Da’vine Joy Randolph gave a very emotional speech – although she was initially rather distracted by presenter Chiwetel Ejiofor

14. We reckon this ‘Mr Swallow’ section might have gone over a fair few people’s heads (we mean us, we’re ‘a fair few people’)

nick mohammed you king pic.twitter.com/vlCVYg9wBf — daisy (@weltonsmac) February 18, 2024

15. Speaking of Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham then appeared on stage to deliver a beautiful rendition of Time After Time during the In Memoriam section

16. Hugh Grant summed up exactly why he’s become such a national treasure in recent history with this hilarious Oompa Loompa callback

17. Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan used his first of two acceptance speeches to highlight those working to ‘reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world’

18. And while it may not have been aired in full during the main ceremony, this excerpt of Zone Of Interest producer James Wilson’s speech was still one of the most powerful of the night

The Zone of Interest producer James Wilson speaking up for Gaza pic.twitter.com/MocoNSRlcE — . (@noirarose_) February 18, 2024

19. Samantha Morton dedicated her fellowship win to those in the care system right now

20. Somewhat unexpectedly, she then ended her speech with a quote from Benidorm star Crissy Rock, commenting: “As the amazing actress Crissy Rock once told me, don’t let the Baftas grind you down. Thank you.”

21. Cillian Murphy gave an adorable shout-out to his “fellow nominees and Oppen-homies” as he accepted Best Actor

22. Michael J Fox made a surprise appearance to present the Best Film prize

Great to see the legend that is MICHAEL J. FOX presenting Best Picture at the #BAFTAspic.twitter.com/YqKZaLDKSh — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) February 18, 2024

23. Emma Stone celebrated her dialect coach, her favourite Poor Things line and her much-loved mum after landing the Best Actress prize

24. And finally, David Tennant wrapped things with six immortal words: “Come on Barbie, let’s go party.”

