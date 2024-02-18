24 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed From This Year's Baftas Ceremony

The Baftas may be known as a slightly more subdued affair than some of its awards season counterparts across the pond, but this year’s ceremony certainly wasn’t without its stand-out moment.
Between surprise guest appearances, speeches that had us laughing and crying in equal measure, incredibly performances and red carpet ensembles that really stole the show, the 2024 Baftas (which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday) was a pretty eventful night.
Advertisement
Here are all the moments you might have missed:
1. Let’s begin on the red carpet, where Emily Blunt was undoubtedly among the top serves of the evening
2. Rising Star nominee Ayo Edebiri gave us some serious glamour
3. Hannah Waddingham and Colman Domingo’s moves on the red carpet certainly raised a smile
Advertisement
4. And so did Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal’s reunion
5. Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper was serving us old-school train conductor
6. And Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling once again channelled Barbie and Ken
7. David Tennant kicked things off with a star-studded sketch featuring Michael Sheen, Dame Judi Dench and a very cute dog
8. No but seriously, it was a very cute dog
9. David then launched into an opening monologue that began with him telling the audience: “You look like the opening scenes of Saltburn… let’s hope it doesn’t end up like the closing scenes of Saltburn.”
10. Much as we love David Tennant, his hosting was a bit of a mixed bag, although we did enjoy this line: “Poor Things – when a child’s brain is put in an adults body, and later this year, one of those might actually be elected president…”
11. After the first few awards were dished out, Sophie Ellis-Bextor gave us a much-anticipated performance of her hit Murder On The Dancefloor
12. And Saltburn star Barry Keoghan took the opportunity to blow Sophie a kiss from his seat
13. Da’vine Joy Randolph gave a very emotional speech – although she was initially rather distracted by presenter Chiwetel Ejiofor
14. We reckon this ‘Mr Swallow’ section might have gone over a fair few people’s heads (we mean us, we’re ‘a fair few people’)
15. Speaking of Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham then appeared on stage to deliver a beautiful rendition of Time After Time during the In Memoriam section
Advertisement