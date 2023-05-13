Michael J. Fox has opened up about what life has been like with Parkinson’s disease and the related health challenges that come with it.

“I broke this shoulder – had it replaced,” he told Variety in an interview published on Thursday. “I broke this elbow. I broke this hand. I had an infection that almost cost me a finger. I broke my face. I broke this humerus. And that sucked.”

Michael was diagnosed with the disease in 1991 but kept it a secret.

He has since founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation and amassed over $1 billion in funding. Michael told Variety he’s “still happy to join the day and be a part of things”.

“I just enjoy the little math problems of existence,” he said. “I love waking up and figuring that stuff out and at the same time being with my family. My problem is I fall down. I trip over things and fall down and break things. And that’s part of having this.”

Michael said “being optimistic” means hoping not to “break as many bones tomorrow.”

People with Parkinson’s face an increased risk of death from falling or pneumonia, among other medical issues, according to Michael’s foundation.

Michael J. Fox attends the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research gala at Cipriani South Street on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in New York. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The disease can be revealed by a mere tremor of the hand and “affects the nervous system,” according to the Mayo Clinic. It can cause muscle stiffness, impaired speech and uncontrolled movement.

While the actor took small parts in the last two decades in shows like Scrubs and Curb Your Enthusiasm, he officially stopped acting in 2020.

Guggenheim reportedly spent a year with Michael to observe and interview him for the upcoming documentary.

“I’ve won more awards and had more nominations since I announced my diagnosis,” Michael said. “It may be that people feel bad for me, but I prefer to look at it as an acknowledgment for continuing to have a legitimate career.”

The star’s transition from Hollywood A-lister at the height of his celebrity to philanthropist has been impressive. He even joked about it on Curb but never minced his words.

